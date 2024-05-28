Morning news brief
Israeli strike kills dozens in an area of Rafah. Closing arguments will be delivered in Donald Trump’s New York criminal trial. Wildfire officials in the U.S. are concerned about the upcoming season.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Israeli strike kills dozens in an area of Rafah. Closing arguments will be delivered in Donald Trump’s New York criminal trial. Wildfire officials in the U.S. are concerned about the upcoming season.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.