© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate to NHPR today and you could win a trip to Barbados!

Why Russia holds presidential elections even though Putin is all but assured a win

Published March 14, 2024 at 5:14 AM EDT

NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with University of Oxford professor Ben Ansell about the significance of elections in authoritarian-ruled countries.

Copyright 2024 NPR

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.