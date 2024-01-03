Fallout continues amid Harvard president's resignation
NPR's Juana Summers talks with Miles Herszenhorn, managing editor of The Harvard Crimson, about the reaction on campus to Claudine Gay's resignation as president.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NPR's Juana Summers talks with Miles Herszenhorn, managing editor of The Harvard Crimson, about the reaction on campus to Claudine Gay's resignation as president.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.