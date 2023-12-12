Inflation is down as gas and grocery prices fall
Inflation dipped to 3.1% last month — less than half what it was at the beginning of the year. Falling gasoline prices helped to offset rising rents and medical bills last month.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Inflation dipped to 3.1% last month — less than half what it was at the beginning of the year. Falling gasoline prices helped to offset rising rents and medical bills last month.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.