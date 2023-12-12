© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Inflation is down as gas and grocery prices fall

By Scott Horsley
Published December 12, 2023 at 4:32 PM EST

Inflation dipped to 3.1% last month — less than half what it was at the beginning of the year. Falling gasoline prices helped to offset rising rents and medical bills last month.

Scott Horsley
Scott Horsley is NPR's Chief Economics Correspondent. He reports on ups and downs in the national economy as well as fault lines between booming and busting communities.
