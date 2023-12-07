Morning news brief
Four GOP presidential candidates debated in Alabama. Israel says the U.N. has been slow to speak out about reports of sexual violence in the Hamas attack. Ex-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is retiring.
Copyright 2023 NPR
