In Israel, the tension of the war with Hamas is felt far from Gaza.
Israel's northern port city of Acre, or Akko, has long been home to Jews, Christians and Muslims who believe in living together — not just coexisting.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Israel's northern port city of Acre, or Akko, has long been home to Jews, Christians and Muslims who believe in living together — not just coexisting.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.