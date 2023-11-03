Blinken returns to Israel, working on a plan to protect civilians in Gaza
President Biden sent Secretary of State Antony Blinken back to Israel as the death toll mounts in Gaza, and international calls for a ceasefire grow.
Copyright 2023 NPR
President Biden sent Secretary of State Antony Blinken back to Israel as the death toll mounts in Gaza, and international calls for a ceasefire grow.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.