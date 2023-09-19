NHPR welcomes sustaining members this October for Open Houses

NHPR is excited to host a series of open houses for our sustaining members – beginning this October! This event will offer the chance for you to see a live broadcast with Morning Edition host Rick Ganley or All Things Considered host Julia Furukawa.

These open houses are your opportunity as a sustaining member to tour our beautiful studios, chat with NHPR reporters and producers, and experience a behind the scenes look at some of your favorite programs. Of course, we'll offer snacks and beverages-- as well as time to mingle with fellow NHPR sustainers.

NHPR Studios are located at 2 Pillsbury Street in Concord, NH. We are happy to welcome you to the 6th floor upon your arrival.

Doors open at 4:15 p.m. for All Things Considered and 8:15 a.m. for Morning Edition.

This event is for sustaining members ONLY! If you are a sustainer, you’ll receive information about how to register to the email associated with your membership. If you’re not a sustainer yet, it’s easy to join online ! When you join as a sustainer, you’ll receive information about the event in your confirmation email. Questions? Email member@nhpr.org .

Thursday, Oct. 12 - 4:30 P.M. to 6:30 P.M.

Go behind the scenes with NHPR’s All Things Considered Host Julia Furukawa . This open house is your opportunity to tour our beautiful studios, and chat with Julia Furukawa, and NHPR reporters, and producers who make the show everyday.

NHPR’s Civics 101 team will also be in attendance to chat about their new collaboration between Civics 101 and All Things Considered beginning mid October!

Friday, Oct. 13 - 8:30 A.M. to 10:30 A.M.

Go behind the scenes with NHPR’s Morning Edition host Rick Ganley . This open house is your opportunity to tour our beautiful studios, and chat with Rick Ganley, and NHPR reporters, and producers who make the show everyday. NHPR’s News Director Dan Barrick and Senior Political Reporter Josh Rogers will also be in attendance to chat with you about NHPR’s newsroom and our plans for covering the 2024 Presidential Primary.

Guests are an important part of our NHPR community and we want to safely welcome them into our space in a way that ensures both the safety of our staff and our visitors. NHPR is not requiring COVID vaccines at this time for our guests. Masks will be required should transmission rates in at least one county in NH be at high levels as measured by the CDC on the day of the event.

NHPR Studios are fully handicapped accessible to the public.

