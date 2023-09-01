© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Become a sustaining member and your gift will be matched $1:$1 for an entire year!

What has Biden started doing differently? Test yourself in this week's news quiz

By Holly J. Morris
Published September 1, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT
An NPR review of news photographs shows that there's been a dramatic change in President Joe Biden doing ... what?
Drew Angerer
/
Getty Images
An NPR review of news photographs shows that there's been a dramatic change in President Joe Biden doing ... what?

New research shows people forget to cancel their monthly subscriptions! Googling shows that subscription services exist to help you cancel subscription services. Stop letting your Bacon of the Month pile up on the front steps and take back the power, even if that one raccoon family will be mad. You owe them nothing.

Meanwhile, an AI-powered drone won some races against human-piloted ones, but the Singularity's still not nigh: Among other limitations, the AI quadcopter would be confused by a lighting change, so it's really just a fancy moth.

Other stuff also happened. There was important senior citizen news. There was news about an important senior citizen. The government may giveth, and it will definitely taketh away. A scary thing was in a brain! Plus, there's everything else that's covered in the quiz. Can you get 11 for 11 this week?

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Loading...

Tags
NPR National NewsNPR News
Holly J. Morris
Holly J. Morris works on NPR's Training team. She was an editor at The Washington Post Express, National Geographic and U.S. News and World Report, and a college teacher.

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.