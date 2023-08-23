A pioneering casting director reflects on diversity in Hollywood
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with host of The Academy Museum Podcast, Jacqueline Stewart, and casting director Reuben Cannon about the art of casting in Hollywood.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with host of The Academy Museum Podcast, Jacqueline Stewart, and casting director Reuben Cannon about the art of casting in Hollywood.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.