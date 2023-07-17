What lessons can be learned from the 1980 actors strike?
NPR's A Martinez talks with Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz about the lessons that can be learned from the 1980 actors strike as a new strike is now underway.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NPR's A Martinez talks with Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz about the lessons that can be learned from the 1980 actors strike as a new strike is now underway.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.