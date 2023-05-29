Memorial Day: Actor Gary Sinise and the LT. Dan Band perform for troops and veterans
Forrest Gump actor Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band are playing for troops and veterans while celebrating service members on Memorial Day.
Copyright 2023 NPR
