© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Make a gift today and you could win a trip to Portugal!

Memorial Day: Actor Gary Sinise and the LT. Dan Band perform for troops and veterans

By Gabriel J. Sánchez,
Mallory Yu
Published May 29, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT

Forrest Gump actor Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band are playing for troops and veterans while celebrating service members on Memorial Day.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Tags
NPR National News
Gabriel J. Sánchez
Gabriel J. Sánchez is a producer for NPR's All Things Considered. Sánchez identifies stories, books guests, and produces what you hear on air. Sánchez also directs All Things Considered on Saturdays and Sundays.
Mallory Yu
See stories by Mallory Yu

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.