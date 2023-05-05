U.S. employers added more jobs than expected in April
U.S. employers added 253,000 jobs in April — more than forecasters were expecting. The unemployment rate dipped to 3.4%, matching the lowest level in more than half a century.
Copyright 2023 NPR
