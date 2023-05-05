© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

U.S. employers added more jobs than expected in April

By Scott Horsley
Published May 5, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT

U.S. employers added 253,000 jobs in April — more than forecasters were expecting. The unemployment rate dipped to 3.4%, matching the lowest level in more than half a century.

Scott Horsley
Scott Horsley is NPR's Chief Economics Correspondent. He reports on ups and downs in the national economy as well as fault lines between booming and busting communities.
