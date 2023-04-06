Morning news brief
Saudi Arabia and Iran work to normalize relations. Tennessee House to decide whether to expel three Democratic lawmakers for violating rules. For a second day, Israeli police clash with Palestinians.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Saudi Arabia and Iran work to normalize relations. Tennessee House to decide whether to expel three Democratic lawmakers for violating rules. For a second day, Israeli police clash with Palestinians.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.