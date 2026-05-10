Gas, groceries and getting by: How voters in one Ohio district see affordability

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TOLEDO, Ohio — "We were told that it was going to be different." That's what Alan Isbell of Toledo, Ohio, said when discussing what he sees as the rising cost of living.

Isbell was on his way in to cast his vote in Ohio's primary elections on March 4 when he spoke with NPR. Toledo is part of Ohio's 9th Congressional District, which Cook Political Report sees as a toss-up race heading into this year's midterm elections.

Voters here could help determine the balance of power when it comes to the U.S. House of Representatives. Ohio is also home to key elections including races for U.S. Senate and governor.

NPR wanted to hear firsthand just how voters are feeling here about the cost of living.

Many other Ohio residents shared concerns similar to Isbell saying that they've had to rethink how they buy groceries and where they travel due to high gas prices. That sentiment isn't unique to this district. According to the latest NPR/PBS News/Marist poll, more than 8 in 10 Americans said prices at the pump are putting a strain on their household budget, with a strong majority blaming President Trump.

The House seat for this district has been held by Democrat Marcy Kaptur since 1983.

Ohio is operating on a new congressional redistricting map, enacted last year. The map is meant to favor Republicans and Kaptur's seat is one they're hoping to flip. In November Kaptur will face off against GOP nominee Derek Merrin, whom she narrowly beat in 2024.

On her way to vote in Toledo, Republican Elizabeth Day blamed the war in Iran for high gas prices. She says she's been trying to shop wisely and use coupons where possible and thinks that she can handle the strain on her finances until her party finds a way to bring prices down.

""I think that they will do their best to get the federal government to bring prices down as much as they can," Day said. "And I think the war has a lot of effect on that. But I do think that that will come to an end. And I support President Trump on what he believes in."

While this Congressional district is currently held by a Democrat, Republicans dominate statewide politics. Voters will also be choosing a new governor this year. The race will test whether the Republican nominee, Vivek Ramaswamy, is able to convince voters that despite President Trump's low approval rating in recent polls, a Republican should hold that office.

The current governor, Republican Mike DeWine, is retiring at the end of his current term. Ramaswamy will be taking on Democrat Amy Acton.

At another polling location on the city's south side, Hallie Tembo said due to the food prices, her family has been stocking up on pantry staples like beans and canned fruit. They're also reconsidering plans to visit family in Cleveland, a roughly 2-hour drive from Toledo, due to the cost of fuel.

The issue isn't partisan. Four out of five Republicans say gas prices are hurting their budgets too, according to the same NPR/PBS/Marist poll.

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