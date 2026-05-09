What to know about the Canvas hack of student data
Millions of students in universities and K-12 districts had their data compromised this week as a hack took down Canvas, a classroom management tool used all over the country.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Millions of students in universities and K-12 districts had their data compromised this week as a hack took down Canvas, a classroom management tool used all over the country.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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