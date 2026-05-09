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What to know about the Canvas hack of student data

NPR | By Sequoia Carrillo,
Emily Feng
Published May 9, 2026 at 5:09 PM EDT

Millions of students in universities and K-12 districts had their data compromised this week as a hack took down Canvas, a classroom management tool used all over the country.

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Sequoia Carrillo
Sequoia Carrillo is an assistant editor for NPR's Education Team. Along with writing, producing, and reporting for the team, she manages the Student Podcast Challenge.
See stories by Sequoia Carrillo
Emily Feng
Emily Feng is NPR's Beijing correspondent.
See stories by Emily Feng
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