© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join as a sustainer and support independent local news for your community.

Keeping that same energy: Why Black women ball players are criticized differently

By Jason Fuller,
Adrian FloridoJustine Kenin
Published April 3, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT

NPR's Adrian Florido speaks with Bill Rhoden of ESPN's Andscape about the double standards baked into basketball culture and women's sports.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Tags
NPR National News
Jason Fuller
See stories by Jason Fuller
Adrian Florido
Adrian Florido is a national correspondent for NPR covering race and identity in America.
Justine Kenin
Justine Kenin is an editor on All Things Considered. She joined NPR in 1999 as an intern. Nothing makes her happier than getting a book in the right reader's hands – most especially her own.

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.