Sequential hurricanes are becoming more common because of climate changes
A new study suggests that climate change is making back-to-back hurricanes more typical, which could make it tougher for coastal communities to recover.
Copyright 2023 NPR
A new study suggests that climate change is making back-to-back hurricanes more typical, which could make it tougher for coastal communities to recover.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.