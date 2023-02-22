Seattle makes history: First U.S. city to ban caste discrimination
Seattle has become the first city in the country to ban discrimination based on caste — the social hierarchy many South Asians are born into.
Copyright 2023 KNKX Public Radio
Seattle has become the first city in the country to ban discrimination based on caste — the social hierarchy many South Asians are born into.
Copyright 2023 KNKX Public Radio
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.