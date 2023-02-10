© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Titanic is in theaters now to celebrate its 25th anniversary

Published February 10, 2023 at 6:23 AM EST

The movie, which chronicles the ill-fated voyage of "the ship of dreams," premiered in 1997. Titanic spent 15 weeks on top of the box office and won 11 Oscars.

