2023 Murrow Awards - Overall Excellence Entry, NHPR
He built NH’s largest addiction treatment network. Now, he faces accusations of sexual misconduct (March 22, 2022)
Citing conspiracies, some N.H. GOP lawmakers and activists push for a 2020 election audit (Feb. 4, 2022)
A dam controversy: After Bow pond drained, some residents hope to leave the future up to beavers (Nov. 29, 2022)
Local newscast, morning after state primary election (Sept. 14, 2022)
Cold t*ts, warm hearts: the cold water dippers of Maine (Dec. 29, 2022)
'A good haircut transcends language': Latino barbers say N.H. licensing process could be more accessible (June 23, 2022)
Bolduc and Hassan talk abortion, inflation and more in U.S. Senate debate (Oct. 26, 2022)
How New England's lack of teacher diversity is affecting students at N.H.'s largest school district (June 22, 2022)
Alt Americana singer-songwriter Amythyst Kiah performs in New Hampshire and Maine (Aug. 11, 2022)
When rents at 5 Chapel Street went up, a group of N.H. tenants tried to fight back (Dec. 7, 2022)
In Our Backyard: Tell us how you’re feeling about the state of local democracy in N.H. (March 3, 2022)
N.H. hospitals are understaffed and overwhelmed. Here's how two young nurses in Keene are coping (Jan. 25, 2022)
The Shadow Docket — Civics 101: A Podcast (May 10, 2022)
Shaheen on Russia's invasion of Ukraine: More opportunity to ramp up sanctions (Feb. 24, 2022)
Faith and contempt for Putin move a Ukrainian church in Manchester (March 6, 2022)
Election day newscast (Nov. 8, 2022)
At Story Land Amusement Park, Keeping the Magic Alive is a Full-Time Job (Sept. 1, 2022)
Life and Death at a Human Decomposition Facility — Outside/In (June 23, 2022)
From law enforcement to a state senator, nearly 300 NH names appear in Oath Keepers database (March 3, 2022)
NHPR Presents: Holidays By Request VI (Dec. 21, 2022)
Digital reporting examples
As N.H. voters head to polls next month, gerrymandered state Senate is on the ballot (Oct. 25, 2022)
N.H. wants to stop restraining children in state custody. Some wonder what took so long. (May 23, 2022)
What you need to know about coronavirus, vaccines and how to stay safe in N.H. (Jan. 7, 2022)
Visibles: Stories from our community (ongoing)
Spanish-language reporting
Visibles: Relatos Únicos De Nuestra Comunidad Latina
Estos tres empanaderos traen los sabores latinoamericanos a New Hampshire
Engagement reporting
N.H. voters: What do you wish politicians were actually talking about? (Sept. 8, 2022)
We want to hear from you: Tell us how you're experiencing climate change in N.H. (April 22, 2022)
It's Poetry Month at NHPR: Share your poems with us (March 25, 2022)
The Big Question: What do you wish you’d learned more about in school? (Feb. 2, 2022)