© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Get 2 limited-edition podcast mugs when you make a sustaining gift of $8 or more per month today!

A look at Biden and McCarthy's relationship ahead of the State of the Union address

By Scott Detrow
Published February 2, 2023 at 4:19 PM EST

When President Biden gives his State of the Union address, new House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will be seated above his shoulder, on the dais.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Tags
NPR National News
Scott Detrow
Scott Detrow is a White House correspondent for NPR and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast.
See stories by Scott Detrow

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.