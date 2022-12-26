Taliban rulers ban women from working at non-governmental organizations
NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Jan Egeland, secretary general of the Norwegian Refugee Council, about the Taliban's decision to ban women from working at NGOs.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Jan Egeland, secretary general of the Norwegian Refugee Council, about the Taliban's decision to ban women from working at NGOs.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.