87% of Connecticut manufacturers say they have labor shortages

By Ebong Udoma // WSHU
Published October 28, 2022 at 6:48 AM EDT
YEHYUN KIM / CTMIRROR.ORG
/
Charles Morrison, 17, junior, left, watches Talyn Walsh, 16, junior, TIG welding at Ella T. Grasso Technical High School.

87% of Connecticut manufacturers are finding it difficult to recruit and retain workers according to a survey released on Thursday by the Connecticut Business and Industry Council.

The survey finds that manufacturers are the business sector most affected by the state’s ongoing labor shortage.

The manufacturers who responded to the survey said they are experiencing a lack of skilled applicants and this is their greatest obstacle to growth.

That means they have the markets but not enough workers to produce the goods.

However, two thirds of them reported profits in 2021. That’s up from 64% who reported profits in 2020. 69% expect a profit this year and only 6% expect losses.

The survey of 3,700 top executives from across the state was conducted in July and August.

New England News Collaborative
