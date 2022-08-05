Former Republicans and Democrats form a new 3rd political party
NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Andrew Yang and Christine Todd Whitman, two of the co-chairs of the new national political third party, called "Forward."
Copyright 2022 NPR
NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Andrew Yang and Christine Todd Whitman, two of the co-chairs of the new national political third party, called "Forward."
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.