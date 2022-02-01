Do you have ideas for improving NHPR? Join our Community Advisory Board

If you've ever wanted to play a meaningful role in enhancing New Hampshire Public Radio's programming, content and impact in the community, consider joining the station's Community Advisory Board.

NHPR is opening applications for new Community Advisory Board (CAB) members. The application window opens Tuesday, Feb. 1. The deadline for applying is Monday, Feb. 28.

NHPR's CAB is a panel of community members from across the state. The volunteer group provides NHPR with feedback about our strategic direction, programming, policies and services. NHPR relies on the CAB to provide insight into the needs of our audience and we can best serve the Granite State.

Members serve a three-year term, and the can choose to serve an additional three-year term, for a maximum tenure of six years of service on the CAB.

You don't need to be a heavy listener to NHPR, or a financial supporter; we encourage anyone who wants to play a role in improving NHPR's connection to the community. We're looking for a diversity of voices and perspectives, representing all regions of the state, from Pelham to Pittsburg.

The CAB typically meets twice per year. Prior to the pandemic, meetings were held Saturdays at NHPR's Concord studio. Since 2020, the group has been meeting virtually. The next CAB is meeting is scheduled for Saturday, May 14.

If you're interested, please fill out the application below. A committee of CAB members and NHPR staff will review the applications.

NHPR is looking for at least seven new members of the CAB, but could bring on more depending on the number of applications we receive. Thank you for your interest in joining NHPR's CAB.