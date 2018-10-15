DHHS Holds Listening Sessions Before N.H.'s Next "Plan On Aging"

New Hampshire's Department of Health and Human Services is preparing its next four-year State Plan on Aging and wants to hear from older residents.

The Bureau of Elderly and Adult Services will hold 13 listening sessions across the state. It's also asking seniors to complete an online survey.

Bureau Chief Wendi Aultman says, while she's seeing an increase in family members needing support to care for the state's aging population, there's also a reversed demand.

"More and more we are helping and engaging with grandparents who are now full-time caregivers for grandchildren," Aultman says. She says the state's struggle with opioid addiction is only one factor in seniors becoming caregivers for children.

"Family caregiving is growing and the needs for supports and services around family caregiving need to be looked at more closely," says Aultman.

The plan, due summer 2019, will allow New Hampshire to receive federal money that funds things like delivered meals and in-home care.

Full list of listening session times and locations:

Berlin, October 25th

1:00-3:00pm

Berlin Senior Center

610 Sullivan Street, Berlin

Keene, November 2nd

9:30-11:30am

Cheshire Medical Center

580 Court Street, Keene

Meredith, November 7th

10:30am-12:30pm

Meredith Community Center

1 Circle Drive, Meredith

Nashua, November 14th

2:00-4:00pm

Nashua Senior Center

70 Temple Street, Nashua

Rochester, November 15th

1:30-3:30pm

Frisbie Memorial Hospital

11 Whitehall Road, Rochester

Newport, November 16th

9:30-11:30am

Newport Senior Center

76 South Main Street, Newport

Lebanon, November 19th

1:00-3:00pm

Upper Valley Senior Center

10 Campbell Street, Lebanon

North Conway, November 27th

12:30-2:30pm

Gibson Center for Seniors

14 Grove Street, North Conway

Derry, November 28th

9:30-11:30am

Marion Gerrish Community Center

39 West Broadway, Derry

Concord, November 28th

2:30-4:30pm

GoodLife Programs & Activities

254 North State Street, Concord

Littleton, November 29th

1:00-3:00pm

Littleton Area Senior Center

77 Riverglen Lane, Littleton

Manchester, November 30th

9:30-11:30am

Manchester City Library, Auditorium

405 Pine Street, Manchester

Brentwood, December 7th

9:30-11:30am

Rockingham County Nursing Home

117 North Road, Brentwood