DHHS Holds Listening Sessions Before N.H.'s Next "Plan On Aging"

New Hampshire's Department of Health and Human Services is preparing its next four-year State Plan on Aging and wants to hear from older residents.
The Bureau of Elderly and Adult Services will hold 13 listening sessions across the state. It's also asking seniors to complete an online survey.
Bureau Chief Wendi Aultman says, while she's seeing an increase in family members needing support to care for the state's aging population, there's also a reversed demand.
"More and more we are helping and engaging with grandparents who are now full-time caregivers for grandchildren," Aultman says. She says the state's struggle with opioid addiction is only one factor in seniors becoming caregivers for children.
"Family caregiving is growing and the needs for supports and services around family caregiving need to be looked at more closely," says Aultman.
The plan, due summer 2019, will allow New Hampshire to receive federal money that funds things like delivered meals and in-home care.
Full list of listening session times and locations:
Berlin, October 25th
1:00-3:00pm
Berlin Senior Center
610 Sullivan Street, Berlin
Keene, November 2nd
9:30-11:30am
Cheshire Medical Center
580 Court Street, Keene
Meredith, November 7th
10:30am-12:30pm
Meredith Community Center
1 Circle Drive, Meredith
Nashua, November 14th
2:00-4:00pm
Nashua Senior Center
70 Temple Street, Nashua
Rochester, November 15th
1:30-3:30pm
Frisbie Memorial Hospital
11 Whitehall Road, Rochester
Newport, November 16th
9:30-11:30am
Newport Senior Center
76 South Main Street, Newport
Lebanon, November 19th
1:00-3:00pm
Upper Valley Senior Center
10 Campbell Street, Lebanon
North Conway, November 27th
12:30-2:30pm
Gibson Center for Seniors
14 Grove Street, North Conway
Derry, November 28th
9:30-11:30am
Marion Gerrish Community Center
39 West Broadway, Derry
Concord, November 28th
2:30-4:30pm
GoodLife Programs & Activities
254 North State Street, Concord
Littleton, November 29th
1:00-3:00pm
Littleton Area Senior Center
77 Riverglen Lane, Littleton
Manchester, November 30th
9:30-11:30am
Manchester City Library, Auditorium
405 Pine Street, Manchester
Brentwood, December 7th
9:30-11:30am
Rockingham County Nursing Home
117 North Road, Brentwood