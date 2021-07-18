-
New research shows that illnesses carried by ticks and mosquitos are on the rise. We talk about why these creatures are carrying more disease, and what…
On Thursday, June 7th, we will take a look at the rise in insect-borne illnesses, and how environmental and human factors are influencing insect…
New research from UNH shows close to half of New Hampshire residents think scientists alter their findings to get the answers they want. That’s raising…
The recommendations from the Food and Drug Administration represent a major expansion in testing blood for Zika. The agency had earlier advised testing only in areas with an active outbreak.
Democratic U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen called on Congress today to provide money for research on the Zika virus. She spoke to state and town officials in…
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen met today with health experts from around the state to discuss how New Hampshire is preparing for the Zika virus.Shaheen met with an…
State officials have confirmed the first case of Zika virus in New Hampshire.A New Hampshire woman got Zika from having sex with a partner who had…