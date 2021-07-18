-
New Hampshire environmentalists and lawmakers say a new Trump administration rule could lead to more drinking water pollution.The rule is a replacement…
Eversource plans to break ground on a new Seacoast transmission line within two weeks.But the utility still needs a federal permit to build in the Great…
An ongoing struggle with a beaver dam in Hopkinton will land in the state legislature this session.Hopkinton select board chair Jim O'Brien says the town…
Most wetlands permits issued in New England would not be affected by a proposed change in federal environmental rules.The Trump administration wants to…
The state begins public hearings Monday on the final draft of a major update to its wetlands rules.The regulations lay out when developers need a permit…
House lawmakers passed a bill Tuesday expanding the state's study of its rules for docks and other structures in inland waters.If the Senate approves the…
The state Department of Environmental Services is on the road this week and next, taking feedback on a complex draft of new rules for development around…
The state starts taking public input this week on new rules to protect wetlands from construction and other impacts.It's the first complete overhaul of…
The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services has awarded funding of $2.4 million for 20 projects protecting wetlands.Two projects, both getting…
You need no special excuse to seek cool water on a hot summer day. Water lilies provide a perfect mid-summer setting to explore the specialized role of…