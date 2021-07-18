-
Who Shipped $61 Million Worth of Weapons From N.H. to Saudi Arabia?It’s an eye-catching statistic in an otherwise routine data dump.Through the first ten months of 2018, sales of New Hampshire-made weapons to Saudi Arabia…
After more than three decades of tension and distrust, a new President and his charm offensive have caused hopes for better relations. But skepticism…
Pop culture has made the sniper out to be the lone wolf of warfare. The truth is that long-distance shooting is a two man-job. The sniper may hold, aim…
For those who live under oppressive regimes, weapons are the subduing tool of tyrants. But for many others, they’re thought of as the great equalizer.…
Concern is growing that North Korea may test a nuclear device after it launches a long-range rocket in upcoming days — a sequence of events that occurred three years ago. Experts say the test could involve highly enriched uranium — rather than plutonium bombs, which North Korea exploded twice before.
North Korea is preparing to launch a satellite to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the birth of Kim Il Sung, the country's founder. But the international community has condemned the move as an attempt to test the country's long-range missile capability.