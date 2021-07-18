© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Weapons

    NH News
    Who Shipped $61 Million Worth of Weapons From N.H. to Saudi Arabia?
    Todd Bookman
    It’s an eye-catching statistic in an otherwise routine data dump.Through the first ten months of 2018, sales of New Hampshire-made weapons to Saudi Arabia…
  • 757Live_0.jpg
    The Exchange
    An Opening In Iran?
    Laura Knoy
    After more than three decades of tension and distrust, a new President and his charm offensive have caused hopes for better relations. But skepticism…
  • long_shot_2.jpg
    Word of Mouth
    A Smart Rifle That Turns Amateurs Into Sharp-Shooters
    Pop culture has made the sniper out to be the lone wolf of warfare. The truth is that long-distance shooting is a two man-job. The sniper may hold, aim…
  • weapons by EliasSchewel.jpg
    Word of Mouth
    Weapons: The Great Equalizer?
    For those who live under oppressive regimes, weapons are the subduing tool of tyrants. But for many others, they’re thought of as the great equalizer.…
  • A concert in Pyongyang in February 2012 commemorates the birthday of North Korea's late leader, Kim Jong Il. The backdrop shows a North Korean rocket that was launched in April 2009 — and was followed a month later by a nuclear test.
    National
    N. Korea May Stage Nuclear Test After Rocket Launch
    Mike Shuster
    ,
    Concern is growing that North Korea may test a nuclear device after it launches a long-range rocket in upcoming days — a sequence of events that occurred three years ago. Experts say the test could involve highly enriched uranium — rather than plutonium bombs, which North Korea exploded twice before.
  • A North Korean soldier stands guard in front of the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket on a launchpad at the West Sea Satellite Launch Site, during a guided media tour by North Korean authorities northwest of Pyongyang on April 8.
    National
    North Korea To Launch Rocket, And A New Power Play
    Louisa Lim
    ,
    North Korea is preparing to launch a satellite to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the birth of Kim Il Sung, the country's founder. But the international community has condemned the move as an attempt to test the country's long-range missile capability.