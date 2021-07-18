-
The economic recovery seems to have picked up steam in recent months, with the unemployment rate approaching pre-recession levels and the stock market…
A bill designed to close the wage gap between men and women will become law, after it cleared its final legislative hurdle today.House lawmakers passed…
New Hampshire employers could not prohibit their workers from discussing how much they are paid under a bill passed by the House.The House voted 183-125…
In his State of the Union address, President Obama lamented that women make 77 cents to every dollar a man makes. A new bill in New Hampshire looks to…
New Hampshire women had plenty to celebrate a year ago, when voters elected a woman to the corner office in Concord and sent the nation’s first all-female…
This week, a highly-politicized bill titled the “Paycheck Fairness Act”, died in the U.S. Senate. The bill was aimed at the so-called “wage gap”, between…