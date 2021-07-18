-
Citing concerns about the safety of victims of domestic and sexual violence, the New Hampshire Superior Court system says it will no longer automatically…
We look at the impact Paul Ryan's retirement may have, if any, on congressional races in New Hampshire. Former Democratic State Senator Molly Kelly…
A proposal to enshrine victims' rights in the New Hampshire Constitution has notable backers, including Gov. Chris Sununu, but some say it's too broad and…
Marsy's Law is a nationwide effort to bolster the rights of crime victims. Now there is a bill in the New Hampshire legislature to put these rights into…
An outpouring of bipartisan support was shown at the State House on Tuesday for a bill to strengthen victims’ rights.In front of a purple sign, reading…