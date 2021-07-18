-
Governor Chris Sununu on Monday vetoed a bill on net energy metering that was held over from last year's legislative session.It’s his first veto of the…
Gov. Chris Sununu has vetoed his 39th and 40th bills of the year. These bills aim to undo recent election law changes backed by the GOP.Related: Click…
Governor Chris Sununu is standing by his veto of a bill to boost the biomass industry – even as more of the wood-burning plants say they may shut down as…
Governor Chris Sununu is reportedly set to veto at least one bill that would subsidize alternative forms of energy.Sununu plans to veto one or two of the…
Citing public safety concerns, Governor Maggie Hassan has vetoed a bill that aimed to limit the power of local building inspectors. This is Hassan's first…
The House and Senate will be voting on the $11.3 billion state budget proposal on Wednesday. But what is different from most budget cycles – is this time…
Governor Maggie Hassan has vetoed a bill she called “well-intentioned” aimed at protecting public employees from bullying in the workplace. Under the…
The Legislature has overridden Governor Lynch’s veto of a voter ID law. The bill allows a variety of forms this fall—including student IDs. Starting next…
New Hampshire's House has failed to override Gov. John Lynch's veto of a bill that expanded the state's homicide law to include causing the death of a…
New Hampshire's Legislature has voted to override Gov. John Lynch's veto of a bill banning partial-birth abortions.Lynch said the bill was unnecessary…