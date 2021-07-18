-
As UNH Manchester prepares to move down the road to the larger Pandora Mill building, it’s going back to the drawing board to modernize its classrooms.…
The University of New Hampshire's Manchester campus will move into a new building next spring as it begins offering new programs in science and…
Manchester city officials have approved the sale of UNH Manchester’s main millyard building to Segway inventor Dean Kamen’s company.The deal includes a…
UNH Manchester is planning on selling its main building in the millyard to the company run by the inventor of the Segway. The university is looking to…
At a recent cookout behind the red-brick mill building that houses UNH Manchester, senior Derek Burkhardt describes what’s been an eight-year run to get…
Telecommunications industry executive J. Michael Hickey has been chosen to lead the Manchester campus of the University of New Hampshire and its roughly…
The dean of UNH-Manchester has resigned just 15 months into his appointment. Provost Lisa MacFarlane announced Dean Ali Rafieymehr’s departure in an email…