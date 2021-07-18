UNH Football

-
Max Brosmer threw two touchdown passes and New Hampshire defeated Maine 28-10 in a regular-season finale Saturday.Brosmer was 24-of-34 passing for 241…
Max Brosmer threw two touchdown passes to Brian Espanet, Jason Hughes kicked two field goals and New Hampshire beat Stony Brook 20-14 on Saturday night…
Jason Hughes kicked three field goals and Evan Gray put the finishing touches on New Hampshire's 23-6 victory over Duquesne with a 72-yard fourth-quarter…
Evan Horn and Rick Ellison returned interceptions for first-half touchdowns and New Hampshire upset James Madison 35-24 on Saturday.The Dukes (6-3, 4-2…
Carlos Washington had 179 yards rushing and two touchdowns and quarterback Trevor Knight ran for two scores to help New Hampshire beat Villanova 34-0 on…
The University of New Hampshire football team gets its season started Thursday night against their rivals from Maine.The Wildcats enter the game ranked…
The University of New Hampshire Wildcats Football playoff run ended Saturday in South Dakota.South Dakota State University defeated UNH 56-14 in the NCAA…
The University of New Hampshire Wildcats upset the Central Arkansas Bears in the second round of the FCS football playoffs Saturday.They move on to face…
Quarterback Trevor Knight, a junior from Amherst, N.H., threw for 299 yards and a touchdown as the University of New Hampshire Wildcats defeated Central…
The University of New Hampshire football team had an interesting weekend.After getting blanked in the team’s finale on Saturday 15-0 to the Albany Great…