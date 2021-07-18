© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

    After Frigid Winter, N.H. Still Poised For A Good Turkey Season
    Associated Press
    A New Hampshire wildlife biologist says that the spring turkey population appears to be robust, despite the record number of zero-degree days this winter.…
    Fish And Game To Offer Free Turkey Hunting Workshop
    Associated Press
    A free workshop covering the basics of hunting wild turkeys is being held by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department next month in Holderness. Dave…
    Turkey Season Opens, Thanks to Turkey Restoration Project
    Sam Evans-Brown
    Today is the first day of a quintessential Granite State tradition: turkey hunting season. Every year around 20,000 New Englanders sign up to hunt turkeys…