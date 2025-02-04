No immediate changes at NH hospitals following Trump order on gender-affirming care

This story was originally produced by the New Hampshire Bulletin, an independent local newsroom that allows NHPR and other outlets to republish its reporting.

A week after President Donald Trump issued an executive order eliminating federal support for gender-affirming care for minors under 19, New Hampshire hospitals are taking a “wait-and-see” approach before changing any policies.

The New Hampshire Hospital Association “continues to review” the order, its president Steve Ahnen said in a statement on Jan. 31.

And Dartmouth Health, the largest hospital system in New Hampshire, says it has not changed its policies around gender-transition surgeries and other services such as hormone therapy and puberty blockers. Gender transition surgeries for minors are rare and almost non-existent, a 2024 Harvard study found, though medications are more common.

“Dartmouth Health Children’s is committed to providing the best possible care, including gender-affirming care, and our current clinical operations have not changed,” a spokeswoman, Audra Burns, said on Jan. 30.

The lack of action comes as hospitals, LGBTQ rights groups, and attorneys watch to see how the federal government carries out the executive order, and as many anticipate a legal challenge.

“This executive order is clearly an attempt to use every avenue available to the president to try to target transgender people and exclude them from public life,” said Nora Huppert, staff attorney for Lambda Legal, an LGBTQ rights group, in an interview Monday.

Lambda Legal is one organization that could bring a lawsuit against the federal government to block the executive order and others relating to trangender rights; in a statement reacting to the Jan. 28 executive order, Omar Gonzalez-Pagan, senior counsel and health care strategist for the organization said “we stand ready to fight back.” Huppert declined to comment Monday on whether and when such a challenge might be filed.

The order, signed by Trump Jan. 28, does not directly ban gender-affirming care for minors.

Instead, it directs federal departments to cease federal financial support for that care. That could mean the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services stops reimbursing for the care via Medicaid and Medicare. It could also mean the federal government reverses insurance requirements in the Affordable Care Act. And – most significant for hospitals – it could mean hospitals that continue to provide the services are punished by no longer receiving research and education grants, a significant source of funding for hospital systems like Dartmouth Health.

The order also directs the federal Department of Justice to “prioritize enforcement of protections against female genital mutilation.”

One case before the Supreme Court could influence reaction to the new policy: U.S. vs. Skrmetti. That case was brought by plaintiffs challenging a Tennessee state ban on gender-transition surgeries and other care for minors, using the 14th Amendment right for parents to direct the upbringing of their children. The conservative-leaning court heard oral arguments in December and is expected to issue a ruling in June; that ruling could establish the constitutionality of similar laws, like the executive order.

For now, rights groups are attempting to strike a balance: Raise the alarm, but don’t create panic.

“This executive order is unconstitutional, and I want people to know that it will be challenged in court, and we do expect that it will be enjoined,” said Chris Erchull, staff attorney at GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders. Erchull called the order an “unlawful use of executive power” that targets federal funding that should not be withheld, but he said he is not sure whether GLAD would directly wage such a lawsuit.

In the meantime, he urged New Hampshire hospitals not to act too quickly.

“Because the order directs agencies to take action, it will take time for agencies to evaluate the executive order and make determinations about what they feel is in their power to do,” Erchull added. “… So even without a court injunction, there still will be a period of time before anything will happen in terms of funding. GLAD law is encouraging hospital administrators, clinic administrators not to panic and to consider that there’ll be time before any big changes happen, and the wheels of justice are starting to turn.”

Regardless, across the country, some hospitals have taken decisive action in response to the order. Children’s Hospital of Richmond and VCU health, both of Virginia, Denver Health in Colorado, and Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C., were among the first hospitals to stop providing gender-transition surgeries to people under 19, according to the Associated Press.

Huppert argues that outcome is intentional. “I think that that was exactly the goal that this executive order was intended to effectuate,” she said about the hospital policies. “Coercion of medical providers and panic that results in the cessation and pausing of gender-affirming care for people under 19.”

In New Hampshire, the response has been more muted, noted Ahnen. He expressed support for children’s health, while not directly mentioning gender-affirming care.

“Our member hospitals and health systems are firm in their support of the health, safety and well-being of children and young people and want to ensure that they receive the high-quality care and support necessary for their unique physical, emotional and developmental well-being,” Ahnen said in his statement.

“Recognizing the individuality of each child is essential in delivering optimal health care, and that requires all parties – specially trained doctors and health care professionals, patients and families – working alongside each other, with the child’s unique health needs always at the forefront of all discussions and decisions.”

In many cases, Granite State hospitals don’t need to make a major policy change because they weren’t providing the services to begin with. Spokespeople for other New Hampshire hospitals, including Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin and Concord Hospital, said Monday there had been no policy changes in response to the executive order. Those hospitals were not carrying out many of those procedures in the first place, the spokesperson said.

But worries about a lack of federal funding could force those hospitals to adopt policies that more explicitly prevent that kind of care, LGBTQ advocates warn.

Dartmouth Health, the hospital system in the state most active in providing the care, said in its statement that it would not waver.

“We await further clarity on the implications of this executive order, and we will communicate with affected stakeholders when more specific directives are received,” Burns said. “We will continue to support our patients and their families throughout.”

