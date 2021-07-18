Town Meeting 2014

-
The town meeting has often been called “the purest form of democracy,” and for more than three centuries, it was how New Hampshire local government was…
It’s town meeting time! A storied tradition in northern New England, and in New Hampshire especially. This week I found an old interview with Dartmouth…
Voters at town meetings across New Hampshire approved resolutions urging state lawmakers to join a nationwide effort to overturn Citizens United, the U.S.…
The annual town meeting at Hart's Location might be a small affair, but it usually attracts almost 80 per cent of its registered voters and this year was…
For the second year in a row, voters in the Newfound region have used town-meeting day to voice their disapproval of proposed wind development in the…
Regulations on farmstands in Canterbury will be loosened. Two-thirds of residents voted in favor of the measure on Tuesday. Under the old ordinance, half…
In a race that was too close to call Tuesday night, Republican Joe Kenney declared victory this morning in a special election to fill the vacant District…
Hungry motorists in the Town of Dublin will need to get out of their vehicles for provisions. Residents rejected a proposed ballot measure on Tuesday that…
Voters in the town of Newmarket have turned down a controversial new school building. The $45 million dollar new school would have replaced the existing…
The town of Hooksett said no Tuesday to a 10-year deal with Pinkerton Academy in Derry. Only about 44% of residents voted in favor of the contract.About…