© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
‘Leave space’ in your driveway and donate your unwanted vehicle today!

The Big Question: What do you hope to accomplish in 2025?

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Michelle Liu,
Julia Furukawa
Published January 31, 2025 at 3:51 PM EST
Ruth Smith displays some of the redwork quilt squares made by her great-grandmother. In 2025, Ruth Smith says she wants to assemble them into a quilt and give it to her great-niece.
Ruth Smith
/
Courtesy
Ruth Smith displays some of the redwork quilt squares made by her great-grandmother. In 2025, Ruth Smith says she wants to assemble them into a quilt and give it to her great-niece.

This is NHPR’s The Big Question. In this series, we ask you a question about life in New Hampshire, you submit an answer, and your voice may be featured on air or online.

A new year can mean a fresh start, a new chapter, renewed resolve.

For January’s Big Question, we asked: What do you hope to accomplish in 2025?

Here’s what some of you shared.

Ruth Smith - Canterbury, NH: 2025 is going to be a fun year for me because I'm looking forward to taking on a rather daunting project, but one that's very exciting. I have quilt squares that were made by my great-grandmother probably over 100 years ago, in the early 1900s, and they were never assembled into a quilt. The quilt squares are actually a style called redwork, which was typical of that time period, and they have images of children and animals. My project this year is to finally assemble them into a quilt and give that quilt to my new great-niece, who was born in June. It's kind of fun to think about maybe connecting the generations through this quilt.

Cathy Wolff - Kittery, ME: My resolution and my goal for 2025 is to be less judgmental, especially of other people. It's not the first year I've had this as a resolution, but I'm going to try again. Most of my adult life, I've prided myself on being able to critically assess just about everything, but last year I realized that I can be too critical, at least too judging. And I really don't want to be that way anymore. I think the biggest strategy is to remind yourself when your judging is aimed at yourself or at another person, that they're just a person. So my resolution is to be less judging and more compassionate, less critical and more kind to myself and to others and maybe even the world.

Liz Ryan Cole - Lyme, NH and Thetford, VT: I hope to persuade my little town in Lyme and other towns like it that it's important to expand our zoning. And I would like to see some more variety in housing. If we had more types of housing, we could make homes for people who work in town and not have our teachers and firefighters have to come in from other towns. I'd love to see Lyme create a housing committee as so many other Upper Valley towns have. I'd love to work with individuals, elected officials [and] appointed officials and show them that multi-unit housing really has a place in our little towns.
Tags
NH News All Things ConsideredThe Big Question
Michelle Liu
As the All Things Considered producer, my goal is to bring different voices on air, to provide new perspectives, amplify solutions, and break down complex issues so our listeners have the information they need to navigate daily life in New Hampshire. I also want to explore how communities and the state can work to—and have worked to—create solutions to the state’s housing crisis.
See stories by Michelle Liu
Julia Furukawa
As the host of All Things Considered, I work to hold those in power accountable and elevate the voices of Granite Staters who are changemakers in their community, and make New Hampshire the unique state it is. What questions do you have about the people who call New Hampshire home?
See stories by Julia Furukawa
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.