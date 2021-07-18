-
In this tumultuous election, delegate math has a source of contention, with some calling the process rigged and many Americans scratching their heads…
-
John Kasich and Ted Cruz will stay out of each other's way in three upcoming primary states. The nonaggression pact is an attempt to block Donald Trump from clinching the GOP nomination.
-
Ted Cruz hopes support from Scott Walker and the state's influential talk radio contingent can help him topple Trump. Meanwhile, Bernie Sanders hopes the state's progressive bent bends for him.
-
Bernie Sanders and Ted Cruz each notched victories in Tuesday's Western contests, but Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump won big in Arizona, the most populous state voting Tuesday.
-
We'll look at the results from the many states that voted yesterday - from Alaska to Massachusetts - and how it all affects the presidential nomination…
-
Donald Trump will head into the Republican National Convention with at least 11 of the delegates from New Hampshire’s Republican State Committee, the…
-
South Carolina is living up to its reputation for nasty politics. Cruz is being accused of being a "liar" who is playing dirty tricks. He hopes religious conservatives will side with him.
-
After winning the Iowa Caucuses but falling behind several spots in New Hampshire, Texas Senator Ted Cruz still framed his finish in the Granite State as…
-
On the eve of the New Hampshire primary, speaking to an estimated 300 people inside a packed American Legion Hall in Manchester, Ted Cruz’s last pitch to…
-
Before last night’s GOP debate got underway the lawn of St. Anselm college filled with Republican supporters. They had signs and chants—but also mixed in…