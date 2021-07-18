-
A statewide ban on the sale and possession of synthetic drugs is set to take effect Monday after Democratic Gov. Maggie Hassan signs it into law.The ban…
-
Last November, our newsroom got an email from a guy in Manchester who said he wanted to share his story of spice addiction. He said: “It was not long for…
-
New Hampshire House has again voted to make fetal homicide a crime.Lawmakers voted 193-159 on Wednesday to amend the Senate’s version, which applies the…
-
In Banning Synthetic Drugs, Challenge Is Keeping Up With What's In ThemLawmakers in the New Hampshire House will consider a bill Wednesday that would ban the sale and possession of synthetic drugs.The issue came to the…
-
A bill that would outlaw synthetic drugs like spice and bath salts received strong support as it was introduced to the Senate Commerce Committee.The bill…
-
Berlin is the first place in the North Country to ban synthetic marijuana, sometimes called spice...At a public hearing Monday night Berlin Police Chief…
-
Berlin will hold a public hearing January 5 on a proposed ban of synthetic marijuana, sometimes called spice.Berlin police chief Peter Morency is asking…
-
Lawmakers and law enforcement are still struggling to craft a policy that would control synthetic drugs in New Hampshire.Lawmakers, the New Hampshire…
-
Manchester Police have reported the seizure of more 11 pounds of synthetic marijuana known commonly as spice from a Manchester tattoo parlor. The drugs…
-
New Hampshire lawmakers say they’re thinking outside the criminal code when it comes to the designer drug known as Spice and may consider consumer…