Summer Camp

We speak with NHPR reporters about the latest coronavirus news, the return to full-time in-person school this week, and an investigation into a…
Celebrating Pride Month looks different this year; we chat with organizers about how they've had to change their events in light of both the COVID-19…
N.H. Day Camps Can Open This Week, But Many Towns Are WaitingNew Hampshire’s day camps are allowed to open today, but some won’t be bringing kids back until later in the season.Rus Wilson, Portsmouth’s recreation…
As school lets out, parents look to school districts, recreation programs, and overnight camps to keep kids busy, happy, and safe. We talk with summer…
Living in Manhattan, Adrianna Benn thinks she’s growing up faster than most 15-year-olds. Her mom, Leila Benn, calls it a “fast life” and says Adrianna’s…
S'mores, Swimming, and Shabbat: The Summertime Traditions of N.H.'s Camp YavnehNHPR is exploring Route 4 this summer: its sights and sounds and can’t miss stops, along with some of the curious places that exist just off the historic…
The scene is one part Keebler Elves, one part Lord of the Flies.A skinny kid with spaghetti arms swings a hammer, while another wields a blow torch. The…
As the school year winds down, many parents are having to "wind up," making plans to care for, and entertain, their children during the long weeks of…
Deep in the woods of Strafford, New Hampshire, kids are playing with power tools. They’re climbing on jagged structures, and learning to weld from adults…
Ever walk past a private driveway with no end in sight and wonder... what's down there? Or glimpse a building through some trees and wish you could get up…