student loans

On Wednesday, January 23rd, The Exchange is looking at paying for college. As application deadlines loom and students begin to hear back from schools,…
It's the time of year when students and their families navigate financial decisions, and the loans, grants, and bills associated. We ask how the rising…
According to a report from the Project on Student Debt in 2016, New Hampshire college students graduate with the highest debt in the nation, at $36,101.…
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau found the number of people 60 and older with student loan debt has quadrupled in the past decade. Most loans were taken out on behalf of a child or grandchild.
Harvard, like other prestigious Ivy League schools, is a non-profit. Still, its 36-billion dollar endowment is bigger than the GDP of Jamaica. So why does…
We continue our series “A Matter of Degrees” with how families finance higher education. With the price tag ever-rising, and grants scarce, students are…
Southern New Hampshire University is launching a new bachelor’s degree program that will cost students $10,000 in total.The university will offer the…
A new report attempts to get to the bottom of why student debt is so high among New Hampshire colleges and universities.The report’s conclusion?There is…
Interest rates on newly issued subsidized Stafford loans doubled on Monday.The New Hampshire Higher Education Assistance Foundation has been working with…