Strawberry Banke

-
It’s a Saturday night in at the Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth. Hundreds of people are here to experience some vintage Christmas charm at the annual…
-
A new skating rink at the Strawbery Banke museum in Portsmouth opened for its first full day on Saturday.Twenty-four year old Portsmouth resident Melissa…
-
A new skating rink at the Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth is set to open Friday morning.The Puddle Duck Pond rink had been scheduled to open Dec. 1,…
-
Winter has finally left New Hampshire, and locavores can get their hands on a spring favorite.“This is the slowest year for asparagus I can remember,”…
-
A Rockingham County judge has upheld a local zoning board’s decision to allow the Strawbery Banke Museum to build an ice skating rink in Portsmouth. The…
-
The Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth was bustling on Thursday with its annual 4th of July American Celebration. Crowds are gathered around a lemonade…