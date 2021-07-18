-
It’s the last show of the year and thus a time to look back on where we’ve been and the stories we’ve shared. Word of Mouth producers celebrate the work…
-
N.S.F.W. & N.S.F.NPR With B.J. NovakB.J. Novak read several stories from his new book One More Thing, during his performance at The Music Hall, and we included a few in our broadcast.…
-
The telling of the scary story is as old as the campfire. Now, they’ve made the jump from summer camp and slumber parties to the web. The internet’s…
-
Whether told by a campfire, or at a childhood slumber party, everyone loves a spooky story. Today on Word of Mouth we explore our ‘creepy’ appetite. And…
-
Is Fiction Good For Us?Novels, movies, TV and games engage the human imagination with tragedy, comedy, sex, violence, twisted families, rapacious gangsters, mysteries and…