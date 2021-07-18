social sciences

-
Our new climate change reporting initiative, By Degrees, begins in an unprecedented time – one where people are making seismic shifts in their lifestyles…
"Democracy is not a spectator sport," says Kenneth C Davis, author of America's Hidden History and the new Don't Know Much About History. We discuss the…
On today's show: This Popular Donate Life Ad Was Made for Free - with Tony Case, Executive Editor of AdWeekCurate - Listen to this story again at…
America's opioid crisis has local, state and federal officials scrambling - which is why the DEA decided to ban Kratom, an Asian plant with an opioid-like…
Cell phones, commercials, social media - wherever you are, whatever you're doing - something else is trying to get your attention.On today’s show an…
For some time now, agreement has seemed near-universal that there is a growing chasm between those with great wealth in this country and the rest of the…
In the early days of the internet, millions flocked to chat rooms to connect with like minds – and bodies -- the world over. But the group chat was soon…
While the asteroid that killed off the dinosaurs may be most familiar, the earth has experienced five great extinctions, and we may be in the midst of the…
With more than a quarter of the players born outside the US, professional baseball is the UN of American pro sports. We take a look at a position crucial…
You’ve seen the studies: wearing seatbelts makes you happier! Facebook users are depressed! The internet harms teenage brains! But how reliable are these…