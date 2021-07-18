-
Standardized tests scores for New Hampshire students are down slightly from last year.According to the results for the Smarter Balanced tests released…
The New Hampshire House passed a pair of education bills Thursday that focused on parental control.One would require school districts to give parents two…
The New Hampshire House meets Thursday to vote on bills ranging from education policy to a proposal to possibly change the state’s time zone.Two bills…
New Hampshire’s scores on the latest federally mandated standardized test – the Smarter Balanced – were released Thursday.The headline: Fewer than half of…
The results of a new standardized test are out and the headlines are fairly bleak. The results of the Smarter Balanced Assessment, released Thursday, show…
Governor Hassan signed House Bill 323 into law Wednesday, giving schools the choice to give the SAT or ACT to high school juniors in order to meet federal…
The two biggest school districts in the state have not met the federal benchmarks set for participation in a controversial state-wide standardized test,…
The bill would have stopped the state from implementing the Common Core State Standards, which set goal posts for skills students should know at the end…
While in the Manchester school district, hundreds of parents are pulling their children out of the state’s new standardized test, the Smarter Balanced,…
Like in New Hampshire, states across the country are rolling out new assessments this spring aligned with the Common Core.But whether parents have the…