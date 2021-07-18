-
New Hampshire House Speaker Sherman Packard has apologized for using a vulgarity to refer to a female lawmaker while presiding over the House session…
House lawmakers wrapped up a three-day session Friday. They passed a state budget and dozens of other bills, including ones to relax gun rights, tighten…
Tensions have been high in the New Hampshire House of Representatives this legislative session, between lawmakers of opposing parties and between…
Speaker Says N.H. House Will Meet In Person, Despite COVID ConcernsNew Hampshire House Speaker Sherman Packard has announced plans for the 400-member House to meet in person later this month, though he declined to…
N.H. House Speaker Packard Says State House Security Taking PrecautionsN.H. House Speaker Sherman Packard from Londonderry says State House security is taking precautions after reports of planned protests in connection with…
Republicans in the state legislature will nominate Londonderry Rep. Sherman Packard to be the next Speaker of the House. Packard has been acting speaker…