The automatic federal budget cuts known as “Sequestration” will soon hit the long-term unemployed in New Hampshire. People who remain jobless for more…
With mass layoffs at BAE Systems and the future of the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in question, New Hampshire’s dependence on defense spending has been…
Until about two weeks ago, active duty armed service members could count on $4,500 a year to help pay for college tuition. But with the military…
More than a year ago, Congress and the President agreed to these spending cuts, said to be so unpleasant they’d force leaders to craft a better deficit…
Sequestration cuts to the NASA budget will likely result in hundreds of millions of dollars lost to the Russian government. Joining us to discuss this…
Sequestration's Effects in New Hampshire Would Be Small, But Wide-RangingThe across-the-board budget cuts set to go into effect Friday will reduce funding for programs that help a broad range of Granite Staters, from…
Hassan Says N.H. Needs To Prepare For CutsGovernor Maggie Hassan says the automatic budget cuts known as the sequester “may very well happen.” Speaking from Washington, where she is attending a…
Two Senators warned of what they call “horrendous” consequences for the workers and projects at the Portsmouth Navy Yard, if Department of Defense funds…
New Hampshire labor unions are calling on Congressmen Bass and Guinta to avert automatic budget cuts, laid out in a deficit reduction deal between…
Senators John McCain of Arizona and Kelly Ayotte of New Hampshire stopped in Merrimack today as a part of their tour to discuss pending cuts to the…