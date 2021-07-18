Second Amendment

-
Court Sides with Gun-Rights Supporter Over Ban on Weapons Inside State HouseThe New Hampshire Supreme Court has ruled in favor of a Republican state lawmaker who challenged a ban on carrying weapons inside of Representatives Hall…
A bill to restrict guns on school grounds passed the House on Thursday in a mostly partisan vote.Under the proposed rules, anyone carrying a gun on school…
The 2019 legislative session begins Wednesday with a vote on gun control in the New Hampshire State House.The House, which is newly controlled by…
Along a party-line vote, the Republican-controlled New Hampshire Senate voted down a bill on Thursday that sought to ban so-called “bump stocks” in the…
New Hampshire Senate Democratic Leader Jeff Woodburn says he will file a bill to ban "bump stocks" for guns if his House counterpart cannot muster support…
New Hampshire House Minority Leader Steve Shurtleff, D-Concord, says he is going to introduce a bill to ban so-called "bump stocks" similar to what the…
Governor Chris Sununu signed his first bill into law Wednesday, repealing the license requirement to carry a concealed gun.The new law, which takes effect…
A new bill would prohibit gun sales to some with mental illness. Supporters say it’s a common sense public safety measure. But there has been fierce…
Gun rights advocates pushed back at a public hearing Tuesday against a bill that would require universal background checks for firearm sales in New…
The news was hard to fathom a year ago: twenty first graders and six educators shot to death during an ordinary school day in Newtown, Connecticut.…